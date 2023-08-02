True Link Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for about 0.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $80.42.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2297 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

