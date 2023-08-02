True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.07. 665,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

