True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,817 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 121,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 859,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

