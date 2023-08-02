Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 502,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,241. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,940,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

