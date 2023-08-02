Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 678,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $242,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 34.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

