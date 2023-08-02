Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

TRIN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 676,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 over the last three months. 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

