Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,992,000 after buying an additional 90,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

