Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 379,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 35.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $218,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

