Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 13,213 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 19.7 %

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,288 shares of company stock worth $22,296,502. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $185.61 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.