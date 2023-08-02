Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Visa were worth $171,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.32. 2,328,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,272,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $448.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

