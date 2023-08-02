Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corteva were worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

