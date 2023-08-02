Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 268,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.