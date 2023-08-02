Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of PACCAR worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Insider Activity

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,582 shares of company stock worth $8,715,569. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

