Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sempra were worth $20,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

