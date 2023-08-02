Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,992,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yum! Brands by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,260,000 after purchasing an additional 698,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.94. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

