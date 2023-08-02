Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $270.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.66 and a 200-day moving average of $233.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

