Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,284.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,313.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,429.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

