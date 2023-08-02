Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,030 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

