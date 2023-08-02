Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 166,387 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,387 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 97.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after buying an additional 330,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.