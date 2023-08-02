Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$8.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.80. 1,401,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,978. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.