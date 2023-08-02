Towerview LLC Buys 11,329 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Towerview LLC increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826,329 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch makes up 45.4% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 14.33% of Tejon Ranch worth $69,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,204 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. 18,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,802. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRC

Tejon Ranch Profile

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.