TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,905 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $72,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,441,000 after buying an additional 733,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,373. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

