Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:TPZ traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.16. 49,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,978. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$24.49.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$78.19 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 26.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.221444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPZ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Topaz Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

