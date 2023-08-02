TMD Wealth Management LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,665. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

