Thomas J. Smach Buys 478 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crocs Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,844. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.90. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

