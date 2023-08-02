Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.32 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $264.69 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,230,168,771 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.