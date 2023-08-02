The Weir Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.80 (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

WEIR opened at GBX 1,834.50 ($23.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,285.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.60). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,766.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,814.10.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.41) to GBX 2,100 ($26.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.81) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,107.50 ($27.06).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.