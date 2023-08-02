The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.20. 1,159,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

