The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,264 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Southern worth $95,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

