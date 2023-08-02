The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRIG stock traded down GBX 0.82 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 112.98 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,552,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.90 and a beta of 0.11. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of GBX 107.10 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.57 ($1.91).

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Renewables Infrastructure Group

In other news, insider Tove Feld bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,760 ($15,098.22). In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Selina Sagayam purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($71,896.26). Also, insider Tove Feld acquired 10,500 shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,760 ($15,098.22). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.