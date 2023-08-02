The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.07. 1,761,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,488,044. The firm has a market cap of $370.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

