The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 4,667,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

