The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Home Depot stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.07. 2,545,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.