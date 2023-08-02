The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

NYSE HSY traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.97. 459,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,291. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.64 and a 200 day moving average of $249.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

