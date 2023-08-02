The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $85.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

HIG opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

