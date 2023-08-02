The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Decreased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 194,797 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $40,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.40. 2,036,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,370. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

