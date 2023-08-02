The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is Towerview LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Towerview LLC lowered its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Children’s Place accounts for 1.8% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned 0.56% of Children’s Place worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Children’s Place Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,697. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Further Reading

