The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $65.27. 4,090,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,492,066. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

