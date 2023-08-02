The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

