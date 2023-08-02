The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 21,265 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

