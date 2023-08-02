The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.73. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at $124,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group increased their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

