TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 49.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

