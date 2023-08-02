TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,090. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

