TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.11. 345,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a 52-week low of $85.86 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 77.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

