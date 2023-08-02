TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.464 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
TFI International Stock Performance
