Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Textainer Group’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

TGH traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 82,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,635. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Articles

