Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Textainer Group’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

