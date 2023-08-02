Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tetragon Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of TFG remained flat at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.08. Tetragon Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8.49 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.49.
About Tetragon Financial Group
