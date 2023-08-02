Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,499,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,332,891. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.46 and its 200-day moving average is $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $828.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

