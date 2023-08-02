Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $191.50 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001951 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $191.50 million and $46.46 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002503 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 336,740,258 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

